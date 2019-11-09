AYODHYA-RAJNATH - SC verdict on Ayodhya 'historic'; should be accepted with 'equanimity and magnanimity': Rajnath

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case as "historic" and urged people to accept it with "equanimity" and "magnanimity".

Singh, who was the former BJP president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the apex court's judgement will further strengthen the country's social fabric and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

"The Judgment of ...