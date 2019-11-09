The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Alibaba hires more banks on up to $15 bln listing -sources

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Scott Murdoch
HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Alibaba has extended
its investment banking syndicate as it works towards a $10
billion to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong at the end of the
month, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter.
The online Chinese retail giant has appointed Citigroup, JP
Morgan and Morgan Stanley to work on the deal, as was first
reported on Saturday by Bloomberg.
The deal is being led by China International ...

 

