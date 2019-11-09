SC-AYODHYA-VERDICT REAX - Zafaryab Jilani uhappy with SC verdict, welcomed by deity Ram Lalla's lawyer
Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.
New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board's Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it.
The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
"The Ayodhya verdict holds no value for us. We are dissatisf ...
