BC-BKN--Warriors-Timberw, 0332
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Timberwolves outlast Russell, Warriors, 125-119 in OT<
Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points, hitting the tying basket late in regulation, and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame D'Angelo Russell's career-high 52 points to beat the Golden State Warriors 125-119 in overtime<
AP Photo MNJM105-1109190123, MNJM107-1109190136, MNJM108-1109190125, MNJM109-1109190135, MNJM103-1109190119, MNJM106-1109190132, MNJM101-1109190113<
Eds: APNewsNow. Timberwolves 125, Warriors 119, OT. With AP Photos.<
b ...
Subscribe