UPDATE 1-Two people found dead and 100 homes destroyed in Australian bushfires

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Two people dead in fires

* Authorities warn of continued high fire danger

* Thousands evacuated from Sunshine Coast tourist

destination

(Recasts with information on a second death, adds detail)

By Will Ziebell

MELBOURNE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Two people have been found

dead, seven are missing and at least 100 homes have been

destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia,

authorities said on Saturday.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW ...