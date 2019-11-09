The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Two people found dead and 100 homes destroyed in Australian bushfires

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Two people dead in fires
* Authorities warn of continued high fire danger
* Thousands evacuated from Sunshine Coast tourist
destination
(Recasts with information on a second death, adds detail)
By Will Ziebell
MELBOURNE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Two people have been found
dead, seven are missing and at least 100 homes have been
destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia,
authorities said on Saturday.
The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 9th of November 2019 05:25:15 AM. All rights reserved.