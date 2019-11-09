The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Olympics-USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organisational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes.
Following recommendations from an independent report and two Congressional investigations, athlete representation on USOPC's board will be increased from three to five and national governing bodies will have to meet specific compliance standards. ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 9th of November 2019 02:24:55 AM. All rights reserved.