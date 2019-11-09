Olympics-USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organisational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes.

Following recommendations from an independent report and two Congressional investigations, athlete representation on USOPC's board will be increased from three to five and national governing bodies will have to meet specific compliance standards. ...