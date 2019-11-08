Syria-conflict-UN-diplomacy-constitution

Discussions on Syria constitution going 'better than expected': UN

Geneva, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - A first round of discussions towards amending Syria's constitution went better than anticipated, the UN mediator said Friday, adding that the talks would resume on November 25.

"We have just concluded what I believe has been two weeks of successful discussions," UN Syria envoy Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva.

