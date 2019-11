US-China-trade-politics-tariffs

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT US may postpone China tariffs due in December: Trump adviser

Washington, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - The United States could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods that are scheduled to take effect in December, President Donald Trump's chief trade adviser said Friday, in a sign of a potential progress in fraught negotiations.

"What is on the table is tariffs coming in December, December 15," Peter Navarro told NPR radio. "We would be willing, I think it's up to the president, to postpone those tar ...