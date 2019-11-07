BC-UN--Cuba-US, 0138

UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo on Cuba<

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 28th year, rejecting U.S. concerns about human rights on the Caribbean island.

The vote in the 193- ...