The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Sandra the Orangu, 0131

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Orangutan granted human status settles into new Florida home<
A 33-year-old orangutan granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina is settling into her new surroundings at Florida's Center for Great Apes<
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated.<
WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) - A 33-year-old orangutan granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina is settling into her new surroundings at the Center for Great Apes in central Florida.
Patti Ragan, director of the center in Wauchula, Florida, says ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 06:28:34 PM. All rights reserved.