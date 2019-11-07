BC-US--Sandra the Orangu, 0131

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Orangutan granted human status settles into new Florida home<

A 33-year-old orangutan granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina is settling into her new surroundings at Florida's Center for Great Apes<

Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated.<

WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) - A 33-year-old orangutan granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina is settling into her new surroundings at the Center for Great Apes in central Florida.

Patti Ragan, director of the center in Wauchula, Florida, says ...