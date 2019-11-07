Cricket-ENG-AUS-Middlesex-Handscomb

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Australia's Handscomb joins Middlesex as captain

London, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Australian Peter Handscomb will captain English county side Middlesex in both the County Championship and one-day competitions next season, the club announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who was a member of this year's Australian World Cup squad, signed a two-year contract with the division two Championship side and replaces Dawid Malan as skipper. Malan has joined Yorkshire.

Handscomb, who has represented his c ...