UPDATE 5-Iran fuels centrifuges, resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow
* Underground site was hidden from IAEA until 2009 exposure
* U.S. accuses Iran of preparing "rapid nuclear breakout"
* 2015 nuclear deal unravelling since U.S. withdrew last
year
* U.S., EU concern at Iran's brief detention of U.N.
inspector
(Adds comment from U.S. Secretary of State)
By Parisa Hafezi
DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday it had
resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear
plant, stepping further a ...
