PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern interim coach Flick braces for stormy Bundesliga debut

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Karolos Grohmann

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick has his work cut out for him as he seeks to plug the champions' leaky defence and inspire some confidence ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash with visitors Borussia Dortmund.

Assistant coach Flick was put in temporary charge after Niko Kovac was sacked in the wake of Bayern's humiliating 5-1 drubbing at Eintracht Frankfurt.

That defeat left Bayern in fourth place, four points off surprise leaders Borussia Moench ...