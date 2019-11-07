The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

ArcelorMittal's reports higher losses amid rising costs
Paris, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Thursday lower prices and rising costs of raw materials pushed up losses in the third quarter.
The world's biggest steel maker reported a net loss of $539 million (587 million euros) for the three-month period ending September 30, after a loss of 447 million in the second quarter.
"As anticipated, we continued to face tough market conditions in the third quarter, characterised ...

 

