Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

ArcelorMittal's reports higher losses amid rising costs

Paris, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Thursday lower prices and rising costs of raw materials pushed up losses in the third quarter.

The world's biggest steel maker reported a net loss of $539 million (587 million euros) for the three-month period ending September 30, after a loss of 447 million in the second quarter.

"As anticipated, we continued to face tough market conditions in the third quarter, characterised ...