SPO-CRI-FIXING-LD ARREST

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Former Karnataka Ranji players Gautam, Qazi arrested in KPL spot-fixing scandal (Eds: Leads MDS 1, recasts throughout, adds details)

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) C M Gautam, a first-class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi were on Thursday arrested for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden Karnataka Premier League.

Bellary Tuskers captain Gautam, a former wicketkeeper-batsman, and his teammate Qazi were arrested by the city's Ce ...