Pistons hand Knicks 7th loss in 8 games

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Tony Snell

made all nine of his shot attempts while scoring a season-high 24 points as

the host Detroit Pistons cruised past the New York Knicks 122-102 on

Wednesday.

Markieff Morris supplied 22 points and five assists for the Pistons, who were

once again without three of their top players. All-Star forward Blake Griffin

remained sidelined due to hamstring and knee injuries. The team's top point

guards ...