Pistons hand Knicks 7th loss in 8 games
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Tony Snell
made all nine of his shot attempts while scoring a season-high 24 points as
the host Detroit Pistons cruised past the New York Knicks 122-102 on
Wednesday.
Markieff Morris supplied 22 points and five assists for the Pistons, who were
once again without three of their top players. All-Star forward Blake Griffin
remained sidelined due to hamstring and knee injuries. The team's top point
guards ...
Subscribe