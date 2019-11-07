The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

WB-SCIENCE-STARTUPS - Startup entrepreneurs interact with school students at IIFS

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Startup firms from diverse fields shared their experience with school students at the ongoing India International Science Festival.
An estimated 100 startups are taking part in the exhibition at the IISF which began here on November 5.
Coordinator of a session on startups, Anil Kothari, told PTI on Wednesday that startup entrepreneurs from fields such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence-based systems, education and social welfare interacted with the students at the meet ...

 

