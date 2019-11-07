UPDATE 1-Australia to offer farmers hurt by drought up to $688 million in cheap loans

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Farm businesses to have access of up to A$500,000

* Each loan will be interest free for first two years

* Australia battling third straight year of drought

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australia will offer farmers hurt

by drought up to A$1 billion ($688.10 million) in cheap loans,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to announce on

Thursday, as the government seeks to curb ris ...