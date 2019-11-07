The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Australia to offer farmers hurt by drought up to $688 million in cheap loans

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Farm businesses to have access of up to A$500,000
* Each loan will be interest free for first two years
* Australia battling third straight year of drought
(Adds details, quotes from prime minister, adds TV to the slug)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australia will offer farmers hurt
by drought up to A$1 billion ($688.10 million) in cheap loans,
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to announce on
Thursday, as the government seeks to curb ris ...

 

