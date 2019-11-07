The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Airbnb to verify listings as deadly incident prompts safety move
Washington, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Airbnb said Wednesday it would verify all seven million of its listings worldwide after a deadly shooting at one of its California homes fueled fresh safety concerns about the lodging platform.
Chief executive and co-founder Brian Chesky said the home-sharing service decided on new steps as part of an effort to instill more trust in Airbnb.
"By December 15, 2020, every home and every host on Ai ...

 

