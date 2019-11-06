The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan set January goal on controversial Nile dam
By Shaun TANDON
Washington, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Wednesday set a January 15 target for resolving an intensifying feud over a massive dam being constructed on Africa's Nile River, which has raised fears of conflict over scarce water.
US President Donald Trump agreed to mediate among the three nations in Washington at the request o ...

 

