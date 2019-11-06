Russia drafting law to bar dopers from working in sports - minister

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russia is drawing up legislation that would bar people serving doping suspensions from working as sports officials or in sports schools, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Wednesday, as the country boosts efforts to put its doping scandals behind it.

Russia has faced heightened scrutiny in recent months after Reuters reported that two athletics coaches and one doctor suspended for doping were still working with athletes.

Another Reuters report in June found that rac ...