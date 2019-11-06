UPDATE 2-Cyprus plans to strip citizenships after uproar over passports
By Michele Kambas
ATHENS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cyprus on Wednesday said it had
started a process to strip 26 individuals of citizenship they
received under a secretive passports-for-investment scheme,
admitting it had flaws.
The Mediterranean island has been rattled by disclosures of
its investments scheme since Reuters exclusively reported last
month a list of Cambodian beneficiaries, including its police
chief and finance minister.
