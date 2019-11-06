UPDATE 2-Cyprus plans to strip citizenships after uproar over passports

By Michele Kambas

ATHENS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cyprus on Wednesday said it had

started a process to strip 26 individuals of citizenship they

received under a secretive passports-for-investment scheme,

admitting it had flaws.

The Mediterranean island has been rattled by disclosures of

its investments scheme since Reuters exclusively reported last

month a list of Cambodian beneficiaries, including its police

chief and finance minister.

