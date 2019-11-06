The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--Greece-Extreme Ri, 0139

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Extreme right Golden Dawn party leader testifies in court<
The head of Greece's extreme far-right Golden Dawn party has begun testifying in court as part of a long-running trial over the party's activities in which he and several former party lawmakers are accused of running a criminal organization<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
ATHENS, Greece (AP) - The head of Greece's extreme far-right Golden Dawn party has begun testifying in court as part of a long-running trial over the party's activities in whic ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 01:28:46 PM. All rights reserved.