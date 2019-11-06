The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

PB-GURU NANAK-NAIDU - Guru Nanak Dev one of India's most democratic spiritual leaders:Naidu

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday described Guru Nanak Dev as one of India's most democratic spiritual leaders and said a new world of peace and sustainable development can be found if teachings of the first Sikh Guru are integrated in daily lives.
At a special commemorative session of the Punjab Assembly to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Naidu said the guru's vision was timeless and, "has as much relevance today as it was when it was expounded f ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 01:29:38 PM.