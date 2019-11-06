Mallinckrodt receives SEC subpoena over Acthar gel lawsuit
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc said on Tuesday
it has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission for documents related to the drugmaker's lawsuit
against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The lawsuit against the HHS and the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services was filed in May over changes in the
calculation of Medicaid discounts for Acthar gel, the company's
biggest money-spinner. (http://bit.ly/2PNaeFz)
