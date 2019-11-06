Mallinckrodt receives SEC subpoena over Acthar gel lawsuit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc said on Tuesday

it has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission for documents related to the drugmaker's lawsuit

against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The lawsuit against the HHS and the Centers for Medicare and

Medicaid Services was filed in May over changes in the

calculation of Medicaid discounts for Acthar gel, the company's

biggest money-spinner. (http://bit.ly/2PNaeFz)

