BC-EU--Portugal-Amazon, 0133
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Brazilian group seeks European support for Amazon rainforest<
A delegation of Brazilian indigenous leaders is trying to recruit European political support against incursions by loggers and cattle ranchers in the Amazon and the destruction of tropical rainforest<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - A delegation of Brazilian indigenous leaders is seeking to recruit European political support against incursions by loggers and cattle ranchers in the Amazon and the destruction of rainfores ...
Subscribe