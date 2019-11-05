The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--Portugal-Amazon, 0133

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Brazilian group seeks European support for Amazon rainforest<
A delegation of Brazilian indigenous leaders is trying to recruit European political support against incursions by loggers and cattle ranchers in the Amazon and the destruction of tropical rainforest<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - A delegation of Brazilian indigenous leaders is seeking to recruit European political support against incursions by loggers and cattle ranchers in the Amazon and the destruction of rainfores ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 5th of November 2019 10:15:39 PM. All rights reserved.