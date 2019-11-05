Iran-nuclear-diplomacy-EU 2ndlead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

EU 'concerned' by Iran nuclear enrichment announcement

By Damon WAKE

Brussels, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - The European Union voiced concern Tuesday at Iran's announcement that it would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant, warning it is getting harder to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal.

An EU spokeswoman said it was becoming "increasingly difficult" to save the accord, which was abandoned by the US in May last year and which Iran has under ...