Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Unfit Bale in Welsh squad for crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers

London, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Gareth Bale, who is struggling with a calf problem, has been included by Ryan Giggs in the Wales squad for their must-win final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The 30-year-old Real Madrid star -- who has not played since scoring for Wales in their 1-1 draw with World Cup finalists Croatia on October 13 -- is nevertheless considered a doubt for both the game in Azerbaijan on November 16 ...