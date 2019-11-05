BC-AS--Maldives-Activist, 0128
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Maldives bans group over Islamic radicalization report<
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) - The Maldives' government says it has dissolved an activist group after it found that a report published by the organization on religious radicalization had contents against Islamic laws.
