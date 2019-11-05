UP-LD EPF ARREST - EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD arrested AP Mishra arrested (Eds: Adding details, quotes)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Nov 5 (PTI) Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

"Mishra has been arrested... Economic Offence Wing of the state police is probing the matter and strict action will be taken against those involved in this case," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI.

An official ...