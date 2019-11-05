SPO-T20-CYCLONE - Cyclone threat over second T20 International, SCA keeps tab

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Rajkot, Nov 5 (PTI) After a smog-hit series opener in Delhi, there is a cyclonic threat to the second T20 International between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

The cyclone Maha is expected to make a landfall on the Gujarat coast on the day of the match, which could lead to heavy rains.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest forecast, Maha would hit the Gujarat coast as a 'cyclonic storm' between Porbandar and Diu during the early hours of Thursday.

The match is sc ...