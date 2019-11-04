BC-US--Salt Lake Tribune, 0581
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Salt Lake Tribune gets IRS approval to convert to nonprofit<
The Salt Lake Tribune says it has received approval from the IRS to convert into a nonprofit as the newspaper switches to a nontraditional model that it hopes will ensure long-term stability.<
AP Photo UTRB102-0420181012, UTRB101-0508192253<
Eds: Updates with quotes, context, details With AP Photos.<
By BRADY McCOMBS<
Associated Press<
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Salt Lake Tribune said Monday it has received appro ...
Subscribe