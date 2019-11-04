Soccer-Semedo says Barcelona must improve to win Champions League

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Rik Sharma

BARCELONA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo says the team must improve if they are to win the Champions League following their disappointing defeat by Levante in La Liga at the weekend.

The Catalans last won the European competition in 2015. Since then they have been eliminated at the quarter-final stage three times and were denied a place in the final last season by eventual champions Liverpool.

The team has been criticised by Spanish media after their shoc ...