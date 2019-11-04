Germany-aviation-strike-unions-Lufthansa lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Lufthansa faces German cabin crew strike on Thursday and Friday

Frankfurt am Main, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - A German union on Monday said it had called on Lufthansa cabin crew to stage a strike Thursday and Friday in an escalating battle for better pay and conditions.

The walkout, scheduled to start at 2300 GMT on Wednesday and end on Friday at 2300 GMT, "will affect all Lufthansa flights" scheduled to leave from German airports, said Daniel Flohr, deputy chairman of the UFO cabin crew union.

H ...