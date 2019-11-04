SNOOPING-PAI - Draw up norms to have control over Google, Facebook, Twitter: Mohandas Pai

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) The likes of Google, Facebook and Twitter have became big monopolies and time has come for governments around the world to have a control over them, information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai said on Monday.

The former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys said the government should through its probe agencies investigate the WhatsApp snooping scandal, come out with a report and place it before the people.

"Today platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitter have beco ...