Slovak ice hockey league standings

BRATISLAVA, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Following are the Slovak premier ice-hockey league Tipsport Liga standings after the games on Sunday (tabulated under games played, won, won in overtime, lost in overtime, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bratislava 19 12 3 1 3 63 37 43

Banska Bystrica 18 11 3 1 3 53 30 40

Kosice 19 9 4 2 4 56 41 37

Zvolen 18 10 0 0 8 55 45 30

Trencin 18 8 1 2 7 52 48 28

Miskolc 18 6 3 2 7 48 41 26