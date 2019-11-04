Auto-Prix-USA-Ferrari

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Leclerc, Vettel down in the dumps over Ferrari slump

=(Picture)=

Austin, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Charles Leclerc said he had no idea why Ferrari slumped so dramatically at the United States Grand Prix where he finished a distant fourth and team-mate Sebastian Vettel retired with a suspension failure.

The Italian team had reeled off six successive pole positions before their arrival at the Circuit of the Americas where Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took pole and won the race, followed home by newly ...