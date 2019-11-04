BC-US--Election 2020-Iow, 1210

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Warren, Buttigieg circle each other in Iowa as caucuses near<

Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren have clear momentum in Iowa with three months until the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, and the two Democratic rivals are offering starkly different arguments as they try to close the deal<

AP Photo IACN127-1102191549, IACN130-1102191611, IACN116-1102191938, IACN109-1102191424, IACN104-1102191850<

Eds: Expanding audience. With AP Photos.<

By THOMAS BEAUMONT, BILL BARROW and WI ...