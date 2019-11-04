The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Oregon advocacy group hails court order blocking Trump's anti-immigrant policy

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A civil rights advocacy group in Portland in the U.S. state of Oregon Sunday hailed a court order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new policy against immigrants over healthcare issues.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon (ACLU of Oregon), a Portland-based group that advocates civil rights, called the court order a "big win from Oregon advocates."
"VICTORY! A federal judge in Portland halted the Trump admin's latest atta ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 4th of November 2019 04:56:56 AM. All rights reserved.