Oregon advocacy group hails court order blocking Trump's anti-immigrant policy

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A civil rights advocacy group in Portland in the U.S. state of Oregon Sunday hailed a court order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new policy against immigrants over healthcare issues.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon (ACLU of Oregon), a Portland-based group that advocates civil rights, called the court order a "big win from Oregon advocates."

"VICTORY! A federal judge in Portland halted the Trump admin's latest atta ...