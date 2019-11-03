BC-BKN--Hornets-Warriors, 0782

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Rozier, Hornets hold off Warriors 93-87<

Terry Rozier made a short go-ahead jumper then added two free throws with 4.9 seconds left after missing three straight, and the Charlotte Hornets held off the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 93-87 on Saturday night.<

AP Photo CAJC110-1103190312, CAJC107-1103190203, CAJC104-1103190152, CAJC106-1103190155<

Eds: Updates with new lead. Hornets 93, Warriors 87. With AP Photos.<

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN<

Associated Press<

SAN FRANCISCO ...