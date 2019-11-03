BC-HKN--Oilers-Penguins, 0579

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Draisaitl's OT winner lifts Oilers past Penguins<

Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins<

By DAN SCIFO<

Associated Press<

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sa ...