URGENT Death toll in Mali 'terrorist attack' rises to 35: army

Bamako, Nov 1, 2019 (AFP) - The number of soldiers killed Friday in a "terrorist attack" on a Mali military post in the northeast of the country has jumped to 35, the army said.

"The provisional death toll has risen to 35 deaths" the Malian Army said on Facebook, up from 15 earlier in the day.

