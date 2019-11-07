DEF-ARMY-SOCIALMEDIA ADVISORY - Army warns officials against 150 fake social media profiles who target personnel for sensitive i

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Army has cautioned its officials against 150 fake social media profiles that are being used by adversaries for honey trapping in order to extract sensitive information, sources said on Thursday.

They said that an advisory was sent to Army personnel last month to make them aware of the "trap".

An official said people using fake social media profiles have been trying to engage with the Army personnel for extracting information by pretending to be fellow Army officers, po ...