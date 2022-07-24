Pope-Vatican-Canada-children

Pope's Canada trip to make amends for Indigenous school scandal

By Clement MELKI with Montreal bureau

Vatican City, July 24, 2022 (AFP) - Pope Francis heads to Canada on Sunday for a chance to personally apologise to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church.

The head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics will be met at Edmonton's international airport by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trud ...