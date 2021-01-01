VIRUS-OMICRON-ANTIBODIES - Omicron may not evade all monoclonal antibodies, lab study suggests

Washington, Jan 24 (PTI) The Omicron variant of coronavirus may evade several, but not all, monoclonal antibodies used clinically to prevent patients from developing severe COVID-19, according to a laboratory study.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

Several past studies have shown that such antibodies are unsuccessful in neutralising Omicron.

The team led led by researchers at Washington ...