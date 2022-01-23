tennis-AUS-Open-Monfils

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

'Not finished yet': Defiant Monfils battles into quarters

Melbourne, Jan 23, 2022 (AFP) - Flashy Frenchman Gael Monfils warned that "I'm not quite finished yet" after winning a drawn-out battle with unfancied Miomir Kecmanovic to reach his second quarter-final at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The 17th-seeded Monfils carved out a torrid straight-sets win over the 77th-ranked Serb 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 in 2hr 34min on John Cain Arena.

Monfils, yet to drop a set in hi ...