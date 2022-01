China's Xinjiang registers 7-pct GDP growth in 2021

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

URUMQI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region registered 7-percent GDP growth in 2021, totalling 1.6 trillion yuan (about 253.2 billion U.S. dollars), according to a work report of the regional government.

The report was released at the fifth session of the 13th regional people's congress which opened on Sunday.

