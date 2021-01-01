Urgent: New Zealand to move to Red Light settings due to Omicron transmission

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WELLINGTON, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand will move to Red Light settings from 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday at an unscheduled media conference.

According to the Red Light settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework, gatherings will be limited to 100 people in places where COVID-19 vaccine passports are used.

The prime minister confirmed that nine COVID-19 cases reported in the Nelson Marlborough region had the Omicron variant. A further case was confirmed ...