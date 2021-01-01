The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Japan begins accepting "vaccine passports" applications

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Monday started accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, local media reported.
According to the Japanese government, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria and Poland have agreed to ease COVID-19 quarantine rules for the holders of the Japanese certificates, and South Korea will accept them as one of the documents required to exempt holders from quarantine requirements.

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us