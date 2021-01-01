Japan begins accepting "vaccine passports" applications

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Monday started accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, local media reported.

According to the Japanese government, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria and Poland have agreed to ease COVID-19 quarantine rules for the holders of the Japanese certificates, and South Korea will accept them as one of the documents required to exempt holders from quarantine requirements.

