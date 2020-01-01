BC-BKC--Fordham-Rhode Is, 0114

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) _ Jeremy Sheppard posted 16 points and nine rebounds as Rhode Island topped Fordham 52-42 on Sunday.

Ishmael Leggett had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island (8-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Makhel Mitchell added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Jalen Cobb h ...