KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) _ Jeremy Sheppard posted 16 points and nine rebounds as Rhode Island topped Fordham 52-42 on Sunday.
Ishmael Leggett had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island (8-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Makhel Mitchell added nine rebounds and four blocks.
Jalen Cobb h ...
